Jeremy Allen White gets honest about negative impact of acting on parenting

Jeremy Allen White is just off of filming Bruce Springsteen’s biopic 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere'

Maryam Nasir
October 19, 2025

Jeremy Allen White has shared rare insight on how acting in tough projects has impacted his time with his daughters, and how a normal day in his life looks.

Jeremy, who shares daughters Ezer Billie, 6, and Dolores Wild, 4, with his ex-wife, Addison Timlin, noted that filming Bruce Springsteen’s biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere was challenging as he couldn’t go home much and stayed away from his kids for long periods of time.

"I feel like I’m ‘pain for hire,'" he joked of his job. "Like I’m getting paid to put myself in painful places."

"On The Bear, it’s not like I walk around punching walls and screaming in my closet. But I stay close to that energy and it’s uncomfortable — and filming the Bruce movie was incredibly difficult," the two-time Emmy-winning star told The Times.

He shared, "I was in isolation. I was far from my children. I didn’t travel home much. It made me unwell and when I came out of it I thought, 'There has to be a better way.'"

For the 34-year-old dad-of-two, a normal day off is centered around his daughters.

"My life — my normal life — is very simple," Jeremy Allen White shared. "Like today. I made breakfast for my daughters, took them to school and later I will pick them up and make dinner."

