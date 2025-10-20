Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll

Sarah Ferguson fears it’s ‘too late to start over’ as stress builds

Sarah Ferguson is said to be privately struggling despite showing a brave face in public following recent Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Duchess of York also recently underwent treatment for breast cancer in 2023 and was diagnosed with melanoma shortly after.

Ferguson had appeared more confident earlier this summer, even attending Royal Ascot with daughter Princess Beatrice.

However, renewed public scrutiny has taken a toll on her mental well-being, leaving her feeling "fragile" and overwhelmed.

A source shared that she’s been considering leaving Royal Lodge and stepping away from royal life altogether but is fearful of what the future might hold.

"She's keeping up appearances, smiling for the cameras," said the source. "But privately, she's a wreck.”

“She talks about wanting to sell Royal Lodge, to just walk away, but she's scared of what life looks like beyond it. She says she's too old to reinvent herself again,” they added.

The insider further told Radar Online that Fergie is said to be relying heavily on her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are also "deeply worried" about her mental health.

"They know how much stress this puts on her recovery," the source said. "But Sarah's a survivor. She always finds a way to keep smiling – even when she's trapped in a storm."

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew has renounced his Duke of York title amid growing calls for King Charles to take strict action against him.