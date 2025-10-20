Prince Andrew's scandals threaten to undo William, Kate's royal progress

Prince Andrew’s controversies overshadow William, Kate’s royal work

Prince Andrew’s ongoing scandals are casting a shadow over the positive efforts of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Radar Online, the Duke of York’s controversies continue to damage the monarchy’s reputation and overshadow the senior royals’ work.

Now, pressure is mounting on King Charles to take stronger action to protect the royal family’s legacy.

This comes after a resurfaced email showed that Andrew told Jeffrey Epstein “we are in this together” after a picture of him with his arm around a teenage Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011.

"The warm tone of that email – with Andrew telling Epstein ‘We are in this together' – completely undermines his claim that his connection to Epstein was distant,” the insider said.

“It's more than just humiliating; it's damaging to public confidence,” the insider continued.

"All the good work being done by the senior royals, from Prince William's Earthshot initiative to the Princess of Wales' early years campaign, keeps getting overshadowed by Andrew’s scandals.

The monarchy can't keep taking these hits from his past. Sooner or later, something has to change."

The source went on to share, "If King Charles really wants to safeguard the monarchy, he may have no choice but to take stronger action.

"The late Queen acted to protect the monarchy's reputation. Now Charles faces that same moment of reckoning – deciding whether to follow her example or go even further, and he has plenty of options at his disposal."

After much criticism, Andrew has finally renounced his Duke of York title as calls for King Charles to take strict action against him grow.