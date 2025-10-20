 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson was brutally ‘dumped' by Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson made a bare face lie about Jeffrey Epstein

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

October 20, 2025

Sarah Ferguson was brutally ‘dumped by Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson was brutally ‘dumped' by Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson was rejected by Jeffrey Epstein, reveals a source.

The former Duchess of York, who publicly condemned association to the convicted sex offender, was in fact still in touch with him behind closed doors.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday: “Sarah and Prince Andrew have always maintained they distanced themselves from Epstein after his conviction.

“In fact, it was Epstein who ended up dumping them. He got sick and tired of Sarah constantly asking him for money.

“She borrowed far more money off him than has ever come out. She said one thing but privately she was always holding out the begging bowl.”

This comes as Fergie revealed in March 7, 2011: “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf.

“Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again,” she noted.

Prince Andrew's scandals threaten to undo William, Kate's royal progress
Prince Andrew's scandals threaten to undo William, Kate's royal progress
Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert
Prince Andrew ‘punishing options' are running out, says expert
Meghan Markle's friend shares intimate look at Duchess's struggle with anxiety
Meghan Markle's friend shares intimate look at Duchess's struggle with anxiety
Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal
Meghan Markle gets a ‘positive spin' on new Netflix deal
Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll video
Sarah Ferguson struggles privately as Epstein scandal take emotional toll
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's interview host breaks her silence on Virginia Giuffre's book
Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate
Prince Andrew's royal titles removed with strong backing from William, Kate
Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'
Meghan Markle gets brutally taken down: ‘It's easy to say that!'