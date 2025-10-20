Sarah Ferguson was brutally ‘dumped' by Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson was rejected by Jeffrey Epstein, reveals a source.

The former Duchess of York, who publicly condemned association to the convicted sex offender, was in fact still in touch with him behind closed doors.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday: “Sarah and Prince Andrew have always maintained they distanced themselves from Epstein after his conviction.

“In fact, it was Epstein who ended up dumping them. He got sick and tired of Sarah constantly asking him for money.

“She borrowed far more money off him than has ever come out. She said one thing but privately she was always holding out the begging bowl.”

This comes as Fergie revealed in March 7, 2011: “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children and know that this was a gigantic error of judgment on my behalf.

“Whenever I can, I will repay the money and will have nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again,” she noted.