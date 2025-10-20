Prince Andrew investigated over malicious intentions about Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew is being investigated over claims that he wanted to dig dirt on Virginia Giuffre.

The former Duke of York Andrew used his taxpayer-funded bodyguard, Ed Perkins, to help him launch a defamation campaign against his late victim.

In email to Perkins, Andrew reportedly wrote: “It would also seem she has a criminal record in the [United] States.

“I have given her DoB [date of birth] and social security number for investigation with XXX, the on duty ppo [personal protection officer].”

“The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide,” they added

This comes as Andrew himself gives off his Royal titles and patronages.

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “This was becoming inevitable as the crisis has been piling up for some time.

“The revelation Andrew had lied has clearly tipped the situation over the edge that made it difficult for the King to endure it any longer.

He told The Sun: “There is nowhere to hide for Andrew, perhaps he might be better off starting a new life abroad as he clearly has no future in the UK.