Sharon Osbourne mourns new loss with daughter Kelly

Photo: Sharon Osbourne, daughter Kelly say goodbye to another family member post Ozzy's death

Sharon Osbourne and her daughter Kelly Osbourne are reportedly mourning another heartbreaking loss following the death of Ozzy Osbourne on July 22.

Taking to Instagram, Sharon shared a series of touching photos of their family dog, Elvis, including some that captured his close bond with the late Black Sabbath frontman.

"I can't believe I am posting this but my darling Elvis passed away this week," she penned.

"He gave me 14 precious years. He was by my side until the end. Rest in peace my darling boy!"

Kelly also paid tribute on her own page, posting several more photos of the beloved pup.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that we lost Elvis this week. Our guardian angel has left us,” she shared, before reflecting on how deeply Elvis supported the family in the wake of Ozzy’s passing.

"Elvis did not leave my side since my dad passed," Kelly wrote.

"He helped get me through the darkest moment of my life. I keep trying to find a positive in all of this and the only thing I can come up with is that maybe my dad needed him. Life can be so cruel but also give you many treasures."