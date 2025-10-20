David Beckham hilariously shades wife Victoria over her cooking skills

David Beckham teases wife Victoria over her cooking skills

David Beckham playfully teased wife Victoria Beckham about her cooking skills.

During preparation of dinner on Sunday for both of the pair's parents, the fashion designer took to her Instagram account to share some insights of David preparing a roast.

While Victoria showed off the hard work of David she also offered him a few shots of tequila.

In the uploaded to Stories, David said, “I am doing Sunday roast for when our parents arrive in a few hours, which they should be very excited about.”

Victoria then hopped in to ask if he needed any help he jokingly responded, “From who?” and quickly added, “Absolutely not, stay away!”

While laughing the mom of four replied, “What do you mean just stay away? I am prepared to help.”

“Darling, we are not making a ham and cheese toasty," David quipped.

In a following set of clips also posted on Stories, Victoria announced to Beckham that their David quipped while David can be seen making Yorkshire pudding batter.

In a previous talk with The Telegraph, Victoria joked about her cooking skills, saying, “[My daughter] Harper says I can burn water, so it's probably better for everyone that I don't.”