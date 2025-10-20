Kate Cassidy's friends voice concern over her behavior post Payne's death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy slowly healing after months of isolation post death

Kate Cassidy's friends are reportedly worried about her following the "concerning" behavior after her boyfriend Liam Payne's death.

After the One Direction alum's tragic death back in October 2024, Cassidy's pals were concerned as they "literally didn’t see her smile" for straight "three months" after the fatal fall of Payne from a hotel balcony that took away his life, via Daily Mail.

A close pal reported to the outlet, "There were months where I literally didn’t see her smile, and I was seeing her every day."

The influencer even limited her social meets up and were totally living in solitary.

The source went on to explain, “It was so concerning. She didn’t even seem like herself. She canceled a lot of hangouts and just was almost a recluse.”

However, the close friend noted Cassidy is doing much better and she has started “hanging out with friends.”

The source even shared that she is even “open to dating again,” though “she’s not quite there yet.”

“There was a point where she was definitely not OK, but she’s getting better now,” the tattler said.

“She’s moving forward now. She knows it’s what he would have wanted," the bird chirped.

For the unversed, Cassidy had been dating Payne for two years before his death at 31. The pair even spent quality time together in Argentina but she left two days earlier for her home in the U.S. before his passing.