Blake Lively opens up about her first-ever art purchase at 17

Blake Lively showed off flower art of her Vogue cover by artist Sage Vaughn

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 20, 2025

Blake Lively gushed over artist Sage Vaughn after he created a flower version of one of her portraits from Vogue cover shoots last year.

The Gossip Girl alum took to official Instagram stories on Sunday to show off the art work.

Sharing the picture of the framed art work Blake praised, writing over the snap, "@sagevaughnstudio Forever blowing me away."

“I've never owned a portrait of myself. But this flower version of the Vogue cover that @bazluhrmann shot of me last year takes my breath away. Thank you my friend. You make everything look and feel like a world I want to live in,” she penned and also posted her 2024 Vogue cover snap.

She also compared the floral artwork to childhood memories, noting, "It's like the pixel art from our childhood that you would stare at until you see the image.”

Blake added: "But ACTUALLY awe inspiring."

In the following story, the actress also shared a heartfelt story about her long connection with Vaughn, along with a snap of herself getting her back painted with flowers by the artist.

“A @sagevaughnstudio painting is the first piece of art I ever purchased. I was 17. I couldn't afford it… Sage made sure I was able to buy it, for next to nothing. He saw a kid interested in art, and made sure to nurture that,” she wrote.

“He hand painted [tattoos] on me… What a surreal experience to quite literally be the canvas of one of my favorite artists," she noted.

