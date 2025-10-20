Post Malone hit with lawsuit

Post Malone lands in hot waters

Post Malone is facing a lawsuit.

A limo driver, who appeared in one of the music videos of the Sunflower hitmaker is suing him over the claim that he was not paid for his appearance.

Larry Deuel is the one filing the lawsuit against Malone with the subject being the 2020 Tommy Lee video shoot with collaborator Tyla Yaweh.

Deuel is claiming he failed to receive the monetary compensation that he is owed, for his appearance in the video, as per legal documents obtained by The Daily Mail.

He is suing for principal damages "in an amount not less than 2.5 million dollars,” punitive damages "in an amount not less than 7.5 million dollars " and legal fees "in an amount not less than 25,000.”

The lawsuit reveals that Deuel was a high school teacher who was also working as a limousine driver at the time of the music video shoot.

He alleges that he was hired to drive Malone and Yaweh to the rapper's ranch for the shoot and, once they arrived, he was asked by the two musicians to appear in the video.

Deuel appeared numerous times in the video standing beside the limo as Yaweh sings and dances.

"Absent Mr. Deuel's presence in Tommy Lee, the theme of wealth, power, fame, privilege, and success would have been visually underwhelming, supported only by two unkempt musicians smoking blunts and riding ATVs in a dirt field," the documents state.