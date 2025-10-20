Why 'Sister Wives' Christine and Janelle are no longer close

Christine Brown has finally disclosed the current status of her relationship with Janelle Brown, following their separation from their mutual ex-husband, Kody Brown.

During the latest episode of Sister Wives, the 53-year-old TV personality said that she and Janelle haven't "talked much in a while” since moving to separate states.

“Janelle and I work a business together and there’s been a lot of changes within the last couple of months,” she told the cameras.

Christine further said, “We used to run it more together, but really in life, we used to do everything together and we raised our kids together.”

The reality star added that her relationship with Janelle has become estranged since she and the TV star have started working more independently.

For those unversed, Christine lives in Utah with her husband, David Woolley, while Janelle lives in North Carolina.

Christine runs multiple rental properties, while Janelle started Taeda Farms with her daughter Maddie Brown and son-in-law Caleb Brush last year.

“I know that I’ve hurt her feelings a little bit,” Confessed Christine. “We’re doing things more separate now. I want to be more in charge of my business now.”

It is pertinent to mention that Christine and Janelle were sister wives for more than two decades before they announced their split from Kody.

Christine parted ways with Kody in November 2021, while Janelle announced her separation from the 56-year-old star in December 2022.