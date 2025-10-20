Glen Powell shares how Stephen King approved him for 'The Running Man'

Glenn Powell shares how Stephen King approved him for 'The Running Man'

Glen Powell revealed that he had to wait for approval from author Stephen King before taking on The Running Man.

During a discussion at New York Comic Con, the 36-year-old actor said that even though director Edgar Wright offered him the lead role of Ben Richards in the new movie, he had to wait for an official green light from Stephen.

For those unversed, Stephen originally wrote the thriller novel on which the movie is based.

“Edgar offered me this movie, and I was like, ‘Yes.’ I’m like, ‘Let's go…’ And then, like, later that night [Edgar says], ‘By the way, like, you have to be approved by Stephen King. He’s gonna watch Hit Man tonight,” recalled Glen.

“And so I had to wait overnight for Stephen King to watch Hit Man and hope that I still had the role in the morning. It’s terrible,” added the Anyone But You star.

Glen further told the audience that luckily Stephen liked the film, and he was able to keep his job portraying Ben Richards - a working-class citizen who takes part in a “deadly competition” to save his sick daughter.

As per the film's synopsis, Ben “must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward.” However, “Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite — and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."

The Running Man will release in cinemas on November 14.