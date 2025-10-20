Prince Andrew lands in new trouble over Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew has landed in new big trouble two days after he gave up his royal title, the Duke of York.

Andrew on Friday renounced his title of Duke of York under pressure from his brother King Charles, amid further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will... no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Andrew, 65, said in a bombshell announcement.

He said his decision came after discussions with the head of state, King Charles III.

"I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first," Andrew said in a statement sent out by Buckingham Palace.

He again denied all allegations of wrongdoing, but said, "We have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family."

Following this development, British police said Sunday they were probing claims that Andrew asked an officer to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

London´s Metropolitan Police force said it was looking into allegations that Andrew tried to smear Giuffre.

The report claims Andrew passed on Giuffre´s date of birth and social security number to his state-funded police protection in 2011 and asked him to investigate.

The Met police said in a statement: "We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made."