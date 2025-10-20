Prince Andrew could make bombshell move if pushed further from monarchy

Prince Andrew planning to speak out if forced further from royal life

Prince Andrew may not be finished making headlines as royal experts have warned that he could consider making a bombshell move to get back at the royal family.

According to The Sun, the former Duke of York could end up writing a book or speaking out if he feels further isolated from the monarchy.

After giving up his Duke of York title and stepping back from public duties due to his connection with Jeffrey Epstein, questions remain about what role he still has within the royal family.

Speaking with the publication, royal expert Phil Dampier said that if he is removed from his royal residence or from other official positions, Andrew or even his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson might choose to share their side of the story publicly.

“If he is forced into a corner and completely put into exile, who’s to say that he or his ex-wife won’t write another book… or start hitting back?" Dampier said.

He added, “If enough pressure was put on him, he could voluntarily stop calling himself a prince too. He can’t have that taken away from him – that would be a last resort."

“But the trouble is just when you think it can’t get any worse for Andrew, it does. So the options to 'punish' him are running out," he continued.

“They can try and force him out of Royal Lodge, but they’ve already tried that before. He’s a Counsellor of State, they could have that taken away… he could be taken out of the line of succession or they could take away his princehood.

“But that would be virtually impossible without him voluntarily doing it.”