Buckingham Palace breaks silence amid police probe into claims regarding Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace has broken its social media silence after British police said Sunday they were probing claims that Prince Andrew asked an officer to dig up dirt for a smear campaign against his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

The development comes after Andrew on Friday renounced his royal title under pressure from King Charles, following further revelations about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

London´s Metropolitan Police force said it was looking into allegations that Andrew tried to smear Giuffre.

"We are aware of media reporting and are actively looking into the claims made," a spokesperson for the Met said in a statement.

