Prince Andrew 'furious' at William: 'He feels betrayed'

Prince William has reportedly left his uncle Prince Andrew ‘furious’ after the Prince of Wales forced him to relinquish his Duke Of York title.

This has been claimed by Rob Shuter in his substack ShuterScoop after Prince Andrew announced to give up the title.

He claims that Prince William — not King Charles — is the real architect behind Prince Andrew’s shocking decision to surrender his Duke of York title.

Rob went on to claim multiple palace insiders say William “lost patience” with Andrew and demanded ‘decisive action’ to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

The source claims, “William made it clear this couldn’t drag on any longer. He told his father that if Andrew didn’t go quietly, the family’s image would never recover.”

Prince Andrew announced on Friday, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

The expert claims, “Behind the scenes, Andrew is said to be furious. ‘He feels betrayed — not just by the institution but by his own blood.’”

Another insider says Prince Andrew has been ‘forced into this corner, and he’s livid about it.’