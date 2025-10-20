 
Geo News

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's 'perfect' wedding details revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025

By
Syeda Waniya
|

October 20, 2025

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce opt for 'private' wedding ceremony

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set for small wedding ceremony.

After announcing their engagement in August 2025, the couple sparked excitement among fans about when and how the wedding will be.

Amid ongoing speculations about the wedding ceremony, insiders recently revealed to Radar Online that Swift and Kelce are looking forward to a "private" celebration.

The source stated that there will be a "a private ceremony that will include family and just a few friends."

Adding, "Taylor and Travis like to go big or go home, but when it comes to their wedding, less is more."

"The ceremony will be perfect," the source noted.

It is pertinent to mention that although Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not revealed any wedding plans publicly, their pals suggest that the wedding will be in summer 2026 at the Grammy-winner's $17 million waterfront mansion in Rhode Island.

