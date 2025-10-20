King Charles steps up for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie as Prince Andrew loses royal titles

King Charles wants Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie to feel at ease as Prince Andrew loses royal titles

King Charles has stepped up to protect Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as their father, Prince Andrew, gives up his royal titles.

For those unaware, owing to the ongoing accusations, Andrew, son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has agreed to stop using his Duke of York title.

He made this decision after facing strong public criticism due to his close bond with the deceased convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The King of the United Kingdom is making sure the impact of sanctions on Prince Andrew does not affect his nieces.

Charles wants to “protect” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who still possess the title of Her Royal Highness as the granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II, despite taking serious actions against Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Notably, Andrew and Sarah have been banned from becoming part of the royal family ahead of forthcoming Christmas celebrations but Charles wants Beatrice and Eugenie to feel comfortable at family gatherings.

An insider told the Mail, “He wouldn't have wanted to sign off on anything that would impact them.”

It is pertinent to mention that Andrew will still be called a prince, as he is the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.