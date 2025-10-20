Taylor Swift supports Travis Kelce in stylish way

Taylor Swift opts for new style in Travis Kelce match

During previous Travis Kelce games, Taylor Swift usually appeared wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.



But in the latest match, her look was fully opposite – a black mini skirt and red top – these colours seem to be a homage to her fiancé's team.

Reports say the couple went to tight end player's restaurant 1857 Prime Steakhouse after beating the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0 at Arrowhead Stadium.

As the buzz about the pair's marriage is ongoing, Taylor, in an earlier interview with BBC Radio 2's The Scott Mills Breakfast Show, reflected on them pursuing separate careers.

“I love the person that I am with because [Travis] loves what I do and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music,” the Grammy winner added.

“That's the coolest thing about Travis, like he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us," she noted.

In the wake of the 35-year-old's latest album, an insider told People that Taylor is ready to take a break and focus on her wedding plans.

"She's been super focused on work commitments. She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted. She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding," the source added. "She's very excited about planning the wedding."

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025.