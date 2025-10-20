 
Jesse Eisenberg admits it's 'such a treat' to play Danny in 'Now You See Me' movies

October 20, 2025

Jesse Eisenberg is returning to his "absolute favorite character to play” in Now You See Me: Now You Don't.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine about the third movie in the Now You See Me franchise, the 42-year-old American actor and playwright shared how excited he is to play J. Daniel “Danny” Atlas.

Articulating his thoughts, Eisenberg said, "This is my absolute favorite character to play. I wish there were 10 more Now You See Me movies."

The Oscar nominee added, "My character is this confident performer who thinks he’s amazing. And it is such a treat to get to live in those shoes."

For those unaware, Eisenberg is coming back as Danny, a magician, in Now You See Me: Now You Don't. He will lead the horsemen for the third time, just like he did in the previous two movies in 2013 and 2016.

As per the upcoming film’s logline, "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises and magic unlike anything ever captured on film."

It is pertinent to mention that Now You See Me: Now You Don't is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2025. 

