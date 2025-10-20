 
'Star Wars' star teases big team-up in new movie

A hint has been given about a major team-up in the upcoming 'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

Hassan Sohail
October 20, 2025

Jeremy Allen White teases Mandalorian team-up in next movie
Star Wars movie The Mandalorian and Grogu are under a year away from release, as one of its stars, Jeremy Allen White, gives a tease which seems to be a hint of a major teaming up in the forthcoming film.

Appearing on the Graham Norton Show, the star, who plays Rotta the Huttlet, refers to his character, saying, "It's kind of like him and the Mandalorian running around for a lot of the movie together," adding, "Rotta can move, yeah, quickly."

Jeremy Allen White voices Rotta the Huttlet
His remarks strike as a hint to some fans of Star Wars, as Rotta – Jabba's infant son – appeared first in The Clone Wars movie in 2008. The Mandalorian and Grogu opens in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

In other news, Mia Goth, who is set to star in Star Wars: Starfighter, weighs in on her role, though she did not give much away about the character.

"It’s really intense, but I love it. I’m being pushed in a way that I’ve never been pushed before," she told Elle magazine.

"This is a completely separate film, not a prequel. It’s its own thing, with new characters. And it’s a great script, a really great script," the actress added.

Star Wars: Starfighter arrives May 28, 2027.

