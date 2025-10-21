 
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie meet utterly humiliating situation

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson land their daughters Princess Beatrice, Eugenie in utter humiliation

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Prince Andrew has just met a very humiliating moment in his life
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have openly led their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie down the path of intense scrutiny.

Its even been branded ‘humiliating’ by an insider that just spoke to Heat World.

According to their findings, “it’s such a heartbreaking and humiliating scenario for the Yorks especially, poor Eugenie and Beatrice are at their wit’s end having their names dragged through the mud and being tarnished themselves by association.

"Especially now their mother has also been outed for lying about her own association with Epstein.”

What is pertinent to mention is that this comment follows something similar that the same publication sourced earlier. Earlier they said “it’s become increasingly clear that the York name is now tainted by Andrew and Sarah’s association with Epstein, and that’s rubbed off on Beatrice and Eugenie whether it’s fair to them or not.”

But now, the insider warns “while Charles is said to have sympathy for them, what’s worse as far as the senior royals are concerned, is the stain and embarrassment that continues to be heaped on the royal family.”

