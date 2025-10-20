Creator hypes up Vecna's powers in 'Stranger Things' S5

Matt Duffer teases Vecna might be in the upcoming 'Stranger Things'

As Stranger Things comes to an end with the forthcoming season, Matt Duffer, one of the creators, teases that the stars will face off against the all-powerful Vecna.



“We've been calling him Vecna 2.0, because he's changed,” says the co-creator in an interview with Empire magazine, adding, “He's stronger and scarier than ever, with new real-world abilities."

In the last season, the maker adds, “In Season 4, he was deadly because he could infiltrate your mind and manipulate you in that manner."

However, in season five, he will be more powerful than the last time. Now he can kick your ass in truly violent ways, like Freddy on steroids. ”One, two, Vecna’s coming for you."

Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays the show's antagonist, sheds light on the character's human side: “Vecna was a human. Vecna was a child. Vecna was a boy who felt like he could never fit in anywhere."

“He was quite a lonely figure to me—this very sad boy who really only needed to be cared for."

"You’ll see more in Season 5, so I’m hesitant to say too much. But from the pain he’d suffered, he wanted to create a better world. Or what he envisaged as a better world," the star concludes.

Stranger Things' season five's first three episodes will drop on Nov. 26.