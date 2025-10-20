Kim Kardashian mocked by British singer over new product

Kim Kardashian: File photo

British singer Cher Lloyd has taken a cheeky swipe at Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims product priced at £34.

Sharing a screenshot of the item on her Instagram Story, the “Want U Back” singer mocked the concept, writing, “Save your £34 and grow the .... They really know how to take the ...., don’t they?” followed by a laughing emoji.

The undergarment features multiple shades and textures and is marketed by Skims as a limited-edition novelty piece.

Cher Lloyd

However, Lloyd’s sarcastic remark quickly drew attention online, with fans applauding her humor and echoing her criticism of what some called an “outrageous” fashion gimmick.

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand is known for pushing boundaries in both comfort and design, but this particular launch has sparked debate over whether it’s a clever statement or simply absurd.

Neither Skims nor Kardashian has responded to Lloyd’s post.