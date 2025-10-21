Jessica Simpson admits she ‘never planned' to be single again

Jessica Simpson gets real about life’s unpredictable turns

Jessica Simpson candidly spoke about the ups and downs of life, including its unpredictability and the uncertainty of future events.

The 45-year-old singer and actress opened up about becoming a single mother in her 40s revealing how she is moving forward with this tough patch in life.

"I feel like we get caught up in numbers," Jessica told People. "Like, 'Oh, at 45, would I think that I would be single again as a mom of three?' Absolutely not. That was not how I planned it. But it's just a part of what destiny holds for me."

The Nashville Canyon artist announced her separation from her husband of 10 years this year, with whom she shares three children: Maxwell Drew, 13, Ace Knute, 12, and Birdie Mae, 6.

On one side she went through separation from her husband and becoming a single mother but she also channeled her energy into creativity and released her first music project in 15 years, earlier this year.

"This time in my life, I was meant to be independent in my self-discovery without anybody else's critiques, judgments or opinions," she continued.

Moreover, she recently launched her new fragrance, Mystic Canyon.

"It was really about coming home to myself, being proud of that person, coming from a place of being just very honest and very vulnerable, and putting that into melodic form, but also using it in the brand. It has been really empowering," Jessica added.