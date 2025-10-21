Keith Urban admits dark truth about touring amid Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban opens up about painful side of touring life amid Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban revealed the harsh reality behind touring life.

During the premiere episode of The Road on Sunday, October 19, the country singer was asked the behind-the-scenes "challenges" of touring.

Keith gave a reality check, calling life on the road “completely lonely, miserable, and exhausting,” with lack of sleep, missing family and friends, and often questioning oneself, “Why am I doing this?”

"It's a calling and you're born to do it — or you're not gonna make it," he revealed.

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3:30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night and you haven't slept and you miss your friends and you're missing your family and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick," the Female singer explained noting that the person on the road starts doubting their decision.

"The only answer could be, 'Because this is what I'm born to do.' We're going to find out who's made of that stuff," he added.

The "lonely" and "miserable" confession of Keith came after he and his estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, parted their ways after almost 20 years of marriage.

The Babygirl actress filed for divorce earlier in September.

The pair are also parents to two daughters Sunday and Faith.