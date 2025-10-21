 
Geo News

Maggie Lindemann talks painful album shoot and breakup inspiration

Maggie Lindemann and began dating NBA player Jordan Clarkson in 2022 before their split

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 21, 2025

Maggie Lindemann says her nail bed album cover left her ‘super bruised’
Maggie Lindemann says her nail bed album cover left her ‘super bruised’

Maggie Lindemann suffered for her art while creating her new album I Feel Everything.

In a recent interview, the alt-pop singer, 27, detailed the aftermath of laying on a real bed of nails for the album’s cover shoot, admitting she was "super bruised," People Magazine reported.

Lindemann’s second full-length album, I Feel Everything, released on October 17. She “I kept telling my family and friends, ‘I just feel everything,’” she explained of the title. “Highs, lows, confusion, sadness, happiness — all of it.”

Lindemann began writing the record in March 2024, the same month she dropped her Headsplit EP. At the time, she was in a relationship with NBA player Jordan Clarkson and experimenting with new electronic and pop sounds, heard on tracks like the lead single One of the Ones.

“I’m constantly trying to evolve,” she said, adding that working independently gives her full creative control.

Lindemann, who began dating Clarkson in 2022, added that she had to push the album launch due to their split just when the album was nearly finished. “Obviously, I had some stuff to say,” she said.

“If you listen to the songs before the breakup and after, you can hear it. I knew it was coming — and after, it felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

She also shared a glimpse of the project on Instagram, captioning the post, “oh ya i dropped a mv for split [giggle emoji] on youtube now <33.”

Advertisement
Meghan Markle 'desperate' to attend Taylor Swift's big day
Meghan Markle 'desperate' to attend Taylor Swift's big day
Tarek El Moussa recalls chaotic first date that ended in love
Tarek El Moussa recalls chaotic first date that ended in love
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas rekindle romance with a twist?
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas rekindle romance with a twist?
Ryan Seacrest sets new rule on 'Wheel of Fortune' after Derek Hough's stunt
Ryan Seacrest sets new rule on 'Wheel of Fortune' after Derek Hough's stunt
Jimmy Fallon pays emotional tribute after losing family dog Gary
Jimmy Fallon pays emotional tribute after losing family dog Gary
Blake Lively gushes over 'Hamilton' cast during rare outing
Blake Lively gushes over 'Hamilton' cast during rare outing
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel stay strong after ‘rough' tour, health woes
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel stay strong after ‘rough' tour, health woes
Keith Urban admits dark truth about touring amid Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban admits dark truth about touring amid Nicole Kidman split