Maggie Lindemann talks painful album shoot and breakup inspiration

Maggie Lindemann says her nail bed album cover left her ‘super bruised’

Maggie Lindemann suffered for her art while creating her new album I Feel Everything.

In a recent interview, the alt-pop singer, 27, detailed the aftermath of laying on a real bed of nails for the album’s cover shoot, admitting she was "super bruised," People Magazine reported.

Lindemann’s second full-length album, I Feel Everything, released on October 17. She “I kept telling my family and friends, ‘I just feel everything,’” she explained of the title. “Highs, lows, confusion, sadness, happiness — all of it.”

Lindemann began writing the record in March 2024, the same month she dropped her Headsplit EP. At the time, she was in a relationship with NBA player Jordan Clarkson and experimenting with new electronic and pop sounds, heard on tracks like the lead single One of the Ones.

“I’m constantly trying to evolve,” she said, adding that working independently gives her full creative control.

Lindemann, who began dating Clarkson in 2022, added that she had to push the album launch due to their split just when the album was nearly finished. “Obviously, I had some stuff to say,” she said.

“If you listen to the songs before the breakup and after, you can hear it. I knew it was coming — and after, it felt like a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

She also shared a glimpse of the project on Instagram, captioning the post, “oh ya i dropped a mv for split [giggle emoji] on youtube now <33.”