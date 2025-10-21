Ben Stiller speaks out amid 'challenging' times

Ben Stiller gets honest about 'challenging' times

As the perception is growing that the space for sharing opinions freely is allegedly shrinking in the US, Ben Stiller, who is a well-known star, shares his view on these "challenging" times.



The star, whose previous work included several iconic comedy movies, says in the interview with Radio Times, “We live in a world where taking chances with comedy is more challenging. You’re seeing that front and centre in our country.”

He continues, “But I think it’s important that comedians keep doing what they’re doing, speaking truth to power and being free to say what they want. That’s the most important thing.”

His comments come in the wake of the suspension, though for a short period, of Jimmy Kimmel's show. The star of Night at the Museum tweeted during the late-night talk show’s pause that “this isn’t right.”

As far as the documentary is concerned, Ben in a recent interview says while he was making it, he came to appreciate his bond with his wife, Christine Taylor, more.

"I really appreciated being able to be at this point in our relationship where we can talk about all this stuff."

"And how there were so many elements in our relationship that in a way mirrored my parents' relationship that I wasn't even aware of," he told People.

"And she's always had this amazing perspective on things like that. And so I was just grateful that we were able to talk about this stuff and be here together now at this point in time," the Zoolander star noted.

Ben and Christine Taylor tied the knot in 2000. But they separated in 2017; however, they reconciled in 2020. The pair shares two children.

