Nick Jonas reveals effect on public scrutiny on emotional health

Nick Jonas shared what it was like finding fame at an early age

By
Geo News Digital Desk
October 21, 2025

Nick Jonas is shedding light on the darker side of fame.

In a new episode of Esquire’s What I’ve Learned video series, the Jonas Brothers sat down with editor-in-chief Michael Sebastian for an unfiltered chat about fame, family, and lessons learned along the way.

When asked if things ever felt “weird” during their rise, Nick admitted it was difficult to deal with the public scrutiny over their personal lives as teenagers.

“We were so young,” he began. 

“And some of the things people were talking about," the father of one continued stating, "I'm thankful to say we've come such a long way in 15 to 16 years where it would be completely inappropriate to speak about a 13 or 14-year-old's dating life or s** life.”

Reflecting further, Nick, who is now married to global star Priyanka Chopra, explained that fame came with a kind of emotional price tag.

“It was something that was really synonymous with our name and our image for a while, whether we wanted it or not,” he said. 

“When you’re part of public life, it’s part of what I like to call the ‘tax’ you have to pay," he addressed. 

Before conclusion, Nick expressed, "I’m grateful that, for the most part, we’re pretty well-adjusted. We all are—considering some of the things we had to navigate.”

