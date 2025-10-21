 
Louis Tomlinson 'despises' THIS celebrity after Liam Payne death

Louis Tomlinson has shared his honest take about a celebrity in relation to Liam Payne

By
Maryam Nasir
|

October 21, 2025

Louis Tomlinson has named a celebrity he will forever despise.

In a recent interview with The Independent, Louis didn’t hold his dislike for Logan Paul back. Paul interviewed Louis’ late One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, in 2022.

Payne called Zayn Malik a "d**k" and said there were "many reasons why I dislike Zayn." He also said that Louis and he hated each other when they were in the band.

"I f***ing forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f***er," Louis remarked.

"I think that's also the problem with some of this new 'media'. I would like to think most journalists… some journalists have a duty of care," he added.

Liam had also claimed that the band was formed around him. A claim that Louis agrees with.

"It was, definitely. It was definitely a role that was assigned to him. That is the truth," he said.

He confessed that it’s "hard for me to watch back."

Liam faced serious backlash over his remarks from the interview, with fans making memes and jokes about his claim of being the center of the band.

He ended up apologizing for the remarks, saying he had a "chip on my shoulder" and "took it out on everyone else."

Liam Payne also shared that the backlash drove him to a dark place and he didn’t step out of his house for months after the interview. 

