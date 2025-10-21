Diana Memorial Playground near Kensington Palace to close next month

Princess Diana: File photo

The Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground in Kensington Gardens will close this November for a large-scale renovation project set to transform one of London’s most popular children’s attractions, GB News reported.

The Royal Parks charity confirmed that the playground will shut its gates on November 3, 2025, and reopen in summer 2026, marking the first major refurbishment since its opening in 2000.

The site, inspired by Peter Pan and located near Kensington Palace, draws more than a million visitors annually.

“Since it opened in 2000, millions of children from across the world have come to play at the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground,” said Andy Williams, Kensington Gardens Park Manager.

“This popularity has meant that over the last two decades, the equipment has been well used and has reached the end of its life.”

Plans include a brand-new sailing ship with a tunnel slide and wheelchair access, a three-tower treehouse, and an expanded toddler zone. A striking 12-metre crocodile water feature will also debut.

Williams added, “We are excited to renew this playground to ensure that it retains its crown as one of the world’s most popular playgrounds.”



