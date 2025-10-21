 
Geo News

Kris Jenner gushes over 'bold,' 'fearless' daughter Kim Kardashian

The reality star called Kim Kardashian an 'incredible mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend'

By
Maliha Javed
|

October 21, 2025

Kris Jenner pays heartwarming tribute to Kim Kardashian on special day
Kris Jenner pays heartwarming tribute to Kim Kardashian on special day

Kris Jenner is a proud mother of 'fearless daughter Kimberly'.

The momager took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 21 to mark Kim's 45th birthday, calling her "one of the biggest blessings" of her life.

In the celebratory post, the doting mom penned down a detailed note for the SKIMS founder, along with multiple throwback snaps of Kim from her childhood to being a mom four.

Kris Jenner gushes over bold, fearless daughter Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner gushes over bold, fearless daughter Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star began the birthday tribute with, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, funny, smart, bold, brave, determined, kind, loving, loyal, fearless daughter Kimberly. From the moment you came into this world, you changed my life forever. You have been the greatest gift, my inspiration, my ride or die, my best friend, and one of the biggest blessings I could ever ask for."

Kris Jenner gushes over bold, fearless daughter Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner gushes over bold, fearless daughter Kim Kardashian

Kris went on to say, "There is not a day that goes by that I am not in awe of you. Your drive, your heart, your strength, and your work ethic are an inspiration to me and to us all!!! You are the most incredible mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend."

Kris Jenner gushes over bold, fearless daughter Kim Kardashian
Kris Jenner gushes over bold, fearless daughter Kim Kardashian

"You lead by example, and you never stop showing up for everyone you love. You gracefully juggle motherhood, your businesses, your passions… and still find time to laugh, love, and lift others up, and that is something that fills me with endless pride. You are the definition of beauty inside and out, and I thank God every day for giving me you," she added.

"Happy birthday, my Kimberly. I love you more than you will ever imagine. @kimkardashian," she concluded.

