Allison Williams makes shocking revelation about her 'secret' marriage to Alexander Dreymon

Allison Williams, Alexander Dreymon marriage 'wasn't a secret'

Allison Williams has finally addressed her secret marriage to Alexander Dreymon.

In June, several outlets confirmed that the couple have secretly tied the knot shortly after Williams referred to Dreymon as her husband in The Guardian interview.

Now, the actress told ET that they were never "hiding" the fact that they were married.

At the premiere of her latest movie Regretting You, Williams said, "We never were hiding it or keeping it a secret. No, we just didn't make a press release about it."

She went on to reveal, "If you go back on [the photo agency site] Getty, we were wearing wedding bands for a while before. People just … You gotta look closer, guys."

It is pertinent to mention that Allison Williams was supported by her husband Alexander Dreymon at the Regretting You premiere, and they posted together on red carpet.