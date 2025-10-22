Brooklyn Beckham cuts ties with Romeo and Cruz amid ongoing family feud?

Photo: Brooklyn Beckham not on speaking terms with Romeo and Cruz amid ongoing family feud

The Beckham family drama appears to be far from over.

As per Us Weekly, tensions between the family members have continued to escalate and this has left Brooklyn Beckham estranged not just from his parents, but also from his younger brothers.

“There is still a huge rift in the family,” a source confirmed.

“Brooklyn has not reconciled with David or Victoria and is not speaking to Romeo or Cruz either. The relationships are all still strained.”

The feud made headlines earlier this year when Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz skipped David Beckham's milestone 50th birthday celebration in May.

At the time, insiders claimed that Brooklyn's absence was due to his disapproval of Romeo's then-girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.

However, even after Romeo and Kim's split in June, the family tensions have shown little sign of easing.

“It’s been heartbreaking for Victoria and David to not have all their children together during huge press events for the family, like Victoria’s documentary release,” the insider said, referencing the October 9 premiere of the former Spice Girl’s Netflix series.

“It was such a big moment for the family, and she wanted everyone together to celebrate it,” the source noted about Victoria Beckham.