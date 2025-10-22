y Cyrus reveals Beyonce's sweet gift she 'never takes off'

Miley Cyrus shows off special gift from Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus revealed a special gift Beyonce gave her which she proudly flaunts everywhere especially during times of disagreements.

In a recent chat with Vogue France for its November cover story, the Flower singer reflected on her bond with Beyonce and looked back at her joint performance with the II Most Wanted artist.

Gushing over her friendship with Beyonce, the Disney alum revealed the Cowboy Carter artist gave her a sweet gift which she always keeps to herself.

"She gave me a bracelet that I never take off," Miley revealed.

The Hannah Montana star went on to say, "And trust me, I know how to use it when I need to. If someone tells me I was wrong or did this or that wrong, I say, 'Well, you know what, it doesn't matter. Beyoncé gave me this bracelet, look!' "

During a previous interview on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, Miley praised Beyonce after their collaboration earlier this summer.

"I mean, she really is exactly what you'd wanna see on and off the stage," the Something Beautiful artist said of Beyonce.

"I think that she deserves to kind of have this queen essence surrounding her constantly, just because I do think it's so fluid between both of her worlds and between the persona and personally, it's always been really well integrated," she added.