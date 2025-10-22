Kylie Jenner pens gushing note for sister Kim Kardashian on her special day

Kylie Jenner marks Kim Kardashian's special day

Kylie Jenner is celebrating sister Kim Kardashian's special day with a cute throwback snap

The reality star took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 21, to mark Kim's 45th milestone birthday.

In the celebratory post, Kylie shared a sweet throwback snap of herself with Kim with a gushing note.

In the picture, Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner can be seen as kids wearing matching red velvet dresses, while Kim holds Kendall on her lap, who is also dressed in a red midi dress.

"Happy birthday, my sister @kimkardashian," Kylie wrote over the picture, posted to her Stories.

Expressing love for her older sister, Kylie gushed, "I love you," along with several heart emojis.

Other Kardashian members also wished Kim a happy birthday along with gushing notes, including momager, Kris Jenner, who called Kim "one of the biggest blessings" in her life.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful, funny, smart, bold, brave, determined, kind, loving, loyal, fearless daughter Kimberly. From the moment you came into this world, you changed my life forever. You have been the greatest gift, my inspiration, my ride or die, my best friend," Kris wrote.