Jeremy Allen White recalls special meeting with Bruce Springsteen

Before playing Bruce Springsteen, Jeremy Allen White met the music icon during one of his concerts in Paris. In his words, at the show, a special moment happened between the duo.



He shares this in a chat with Austin Butler, a star who also portrayed a legendary musician, Elvis Presley, in Interview Magazine, recalling, "I had to be in Paris for something the summer before we started shooting, and he was playing at Wembley, so I got invited to soundcheck."

The star continues, “There’s maybe a dozen people hanging around, but I’m able to have this very isolated moment where I’m watching them do soundcheck, and Bruce sees me."

"He’s up onstage and I’m down below, and we shake hands. And so our first meeting was onstage at Wembley, talking for about 20 minutes.”

It's worth noting it was the first meeting between Jeremy and Bruce as he recounts, “I’m talking about the girls, and he’s talking about his grandkids, and then we go backstage and talk a bit more about the movie, and I spend time with him until about 10 minutes before he goes on.”

He adds, “Now the stadium’s filled, and I’m just offstage with a lot of his family and friends. I can see 90,000 people, and I’m with some friends—Ayo [Edebiri] and Molly [Gordon] were there."

"And I’m sitting with them," adding at that moment, "Bruce is looking over, and his wife Patti’s nearby, too. I’m like, ‘Who’s he looking for? Maybe he’s looking for Patti?’ And then he locks eyes with me, and he plays to me for 30 seconds.”

This treatment, Jeremy shares, “had a transference of energy going on where he was like, ‘This is just a taste of what it feels like to perform onstage for 90,000 people, and for all of them to know every word.’”

"He found me that time and two other times throughout the night to try and give me a taste of what it’s like to be up there and why these guys can’t quit it."

"And of course they can’t. I’m sure there’s nothing better than being able to perform for people like that," The Bear actor notes.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens on October 24.