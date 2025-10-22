Tom Hanks looks unrecognizable as he rides NYC subway

Tom Hanks looked unrecognizable when he was seen riding the famed public transportation in New York City.

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old actor was spotted sitting quietly on the Uptown 6 train, hiding his famous face behind a mask.

The two-time Oscar-winning star looked totally casual in a green beanie and a green jacket over a green sweater vest.

In another image, the beloved actor can be seen looking directly at the camera while holding on to a handrail.

The Forrest Gump star has often been spotted on the subway.

On October 8, the father of four was seen riding public transportation wearing a black shirt and matching pants.

For those unversed, Tom isn’t the only Hollywood star to take a relatable ride on the subway.

Many stars, including Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, John Leguizamo, Katie Holmes, Ron Howard, and Kevin Bacon, enjoyed a subway ride in NYC.

On the professional front, Tom will next be featured in Toy Story 5, in which he'll voice the role of Woody.

As per the Daily Mail, the actor is also gearing up to play the lead role in a sequel to his 2020 film, Greyhound.