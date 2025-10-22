Selena Gomez reveals 'sneaking thing' about her wedding dress

Selena Gomez says she likes to keep her life as private as possible. So when her big day came – her wedding with Benny Blanco – she had a task in her mind.



That was how to beat the paparazzi for sharing her photos of the event, particularly the wedding ceremony dress.

Advertisement

The method she opted for, the pop icon describes as a "sneaky thing", which she revealed was that she used a decoy for her first wedding look to divert attention.

"I tried to do this sneaky thing—I'm sure you can relate—but I didn't want anyone to get photos of my wedding unless it was from me," she says on The Jennifer Hudson Show, adding that she posted the exclusive.

"I keep my life as private as I can, so that dress was initially for the [first] look, and then this [lace ceremony] one was made by Ralph Lauren—they all were—but this was my favourite dress," the 33-year-old adds.

It's worth noting there are a total of four gowns Selena wore at her wedding, which she shared on her Instagram.

In addition, the Ice Cream hitmaker, in an earlier conversation during Fortune's Most Powerful Women conference, remembered the anxiety she had prior to her wedding.

“This is how I work personally, but [when] something great happens in my life, I expect something bad to happen."

She continues, "So instead of being present and saying, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow. How can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’”

The actress further adds, “I would say that’s my biggest conflict when wonderful things happen. I got married, and then I was sobbing because I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’ I think that’s a little life [quirk].”

It is pertinent to mention Selena and Benny tied the knot on Sept 27, 2025.