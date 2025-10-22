Prince Andrew's blood demanded on a silver platter as investigation launches

Prince Andrew gets slapped with worries

Prince Andrew’s decision to forgo his titles seems not to have the desired effect on the public.

Former royal photographer Ian Pelham Turner is the expert that pointed this out, amid the slew of calls for more punishment, as well as local politicians making moves to have Parliament take action.

He noted everything in detail, during a chat with Fox News Digital.

That chat saw him explain first and foremost, “There is a rule in royal circles if a disruptive event lasts for more than seven days further action should be taken to quell the negativity attached.”

That’s why, even though “no doubt the royals hoped that with Andrew voluntarily removing his titles that would be punishment enough,” Mr Turner added, “but more people are baying for blood with politicians seeking a legal resolve of title removals”.

Especially with “Metropolitan police investigating the allegations of trying to use his security staff in establishing any scandals attached to Guiffre and the fact living in luxury in the 30 bedroom Royal Lodge at Windsor should still be allowed.”

For those unversed with Prince Andrew’s decision, he announced his decision to forgo his titles in an official statement by Buckingham Palace.

According to it the prince not only reaffirmed his decision to not step back into royal life, but also defended his innocence.

Source: Royal Family website

The statement reads, “in discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

In terms of the calls made to Parliament, yesterday The Guardian reported that SNP’s Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn feels “If the Westminster parties remain stubbornly slow in removing Prince Andrew’s titles, the SNP will do all we can to force them to act.”

“Prince Andrew’s titles can only be removed by an act of parliament. Therefore this SNP motion is a way to pile pressure on the UK Labour government to bring forward that legislation immediately.”

“The only real question is what Keir Starmer’s government is waiting for. The public knows this is the right thing to do, and even more importantly the victims at the heart of the Epstein scandal know that it’s the right thing to do. It needs to be done without any further excuses and any further delay.”