Kim Kardashian grows as Kanye West loses home

Ye sells while Kim Kardashian snaps up home

Last month, Kanye West sold back the ranch at Bighorn Mountain in Wyoming to the Flitner family, the original owners, for $14 million after he left the property in disarray for a while.



Now, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian bought a home next door to her well-known compound in Hidden Hills, California. The mom-of-four, who is a billionaire, paid $7 million for the 5,000 sq ft property.

Kim Kardashian's latest property

Advertisement

In contrast, Ye's 6,713-acre ranch was for a while on the market, but he opted to pull out of the sale each time; however, not this time.

Ye's Bighorn Mountain Ranch

It's worth noting the reality star's snapping up a home comes after the booming sales of her Skims latest undies, which she herself expressed surprise about.

During her recent chat with Variety, she reacted to the quick sale of the Faux Hair Micro String Thong, which was sold for $32 a piece. "I had no idea that it would have quite the reaction and that it would sell out in a few minutes," she added. "That was just a fun idea that I had."

On the other hand, the wealth of the Grammy winner took a hit after the fallout of his antisemitic remarks, though the Chicago rap star insisted a couple of times that he is still making good money.

But a look at another ranch he bought near Cody for $8 million, Monster Lake Ranch, was also in a state of despair, which is quite noticeable, as there Kanye shared his plans to build futuristic domes to fight homelessness.

It is pertinent to mention Kim and Kanye, who had tied the knot in 2014, separated in 2021 and became officially divorced in 2022.