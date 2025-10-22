Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding

Denise Welch shares thoughts on Charli XCX and George Daniel’s wedding

Denise Welch loved how "unpretentious" Charli XCX and George Daniel’s wedding was.

Welch attended the star-studded wedding, which took place in Sicily. Her son Matty Healy is the lead singer of the 1975, while George is the drummer in the band.

Appearing on the How to Fail podcast with Elizabeth Day on Wednesday, Denise praised the newly married couple for their wedding.

"It was in Sicily, and considering that everywhere my husband Lincoln and I have gone this year, we've left the heatwave here and taken the weather abroad," she told host Elizabeth Day.

"It was a beautiful three-day event in a gorgeous place and considering there was the cool of coolness of people there, it was the most unpretentious, lovely wedding," she revealed.

"But then that's down to Charli and George," she said.

Welch shared snaps and videos from the wedding to her Instagram account, and fans went wild over the celebrities in the photos. In a photo dubbed iconic by fans, she was seen with Austarlian singer Troye Sivan.

She said: "She's (Charli) the supreme leader and of course it was hilarious at the wedding because I was taking photos with lots of the guests and things."

"And when we were allowed, I'd put them on Instagram and people are going, 'Oh my God, have you seen who she's in the photo with?'"

"And I didn't have an absolute clue with these young people," Denise Welch added.