Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone

Major update on Taylor Swift's new album ranking

Whenever Taylor Swift drops her album, it expectedly dominates charts, which is what happened with The Life of a Showgirl.

As it is still on top of Billboard 200, Hits Daily Double reports the album is on its way to earning 196,000 units this week, in addition to 45,000 pure sales.



Reports also say if the pop icon's album remains on top as per the projection, it will mark her third straight week at the top spot and will make the pop album the most successful this year.

Notably, Taylor's album success was also noted by her ex, Joe Jonas. He said in a recent interview that, "I’ve heard some of it. I think she’s obviously the biggest artist out there, and I think it’s good."

"Everybody’s got an opinion about it, but from what I’ve heard, there are some catchy melodies," he added.

As far as the Grammy winner's wedding plan is concerned, a source earlier told People, "She's been super focused on work commitments. She's not kidding when she says she's exhausted."

"She's ready for a break so she can focus on the wedding. She's very excited about planning the wedding," the insider added.

It is worth noting Taylor dropped The Life of a Showgirl on Oct 3.