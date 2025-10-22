Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years

Jill Duggar Dillard and Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently reunited with mom and their sisters during a recent trip to Texas for a women's conference.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Jill shared a rare group photo featuring her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her seven younger sisters, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jennifer Duggar, Johannah Duggar, Jordyn-Grace Duggar, and Josie Duggar.

"We had the best time on our Texas roadtrip to see fam," Jill captioned the post.

"Road tripping with the fam is always my fave!" she added.

Meanwhile, Jinger also shared a cheerful family snap on her Instagram Stories.

“Reunion with my mom and sisters,” Jinger captioned the post. “Just missing Jana.”

For those unversed, Jill and Jinger's elder sister Jana Duggar Wissmann missed the outing as she is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann.

Jinger's brood lives far away from the other Duggars, but they try to get together as often as they can.

In March, Michelle traveled to Los Angeles to meet Jinger when she gave birth to her third child.