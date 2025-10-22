 
Geo News

Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years

Jill and Jinger Duggar joined their mom Michelle and sisters for a cheerful photo during a Texas road trip

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years 

Jill Duggar Dillard and Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently reunited with mom and their sisters during a recent trip to Texas for a women's conference.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Jill shared a rare group photo featuring her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her seven younger sisters, Jessa Duggar Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Jennifer Duggar, Johannah Duggar, Jordyn-Grace Duggar, and Josie Duggar.

Advertisement

"We had the best time on our Texas roadtrip to see fam," Jill captioned the post.

"Road tripping with the fam is always my fave!" she added.

Meanwhile, Jinger also shared a cheerful family snap on her Instagram Stories.

“Reunion with my mom and sisters,” Jinger captioned the post. “Just missing Jana.”

Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years

For those unversed, Jill and Jinger's elder sister Jana Duggar Wissmann missed the outing as she is expecting her first child with husband Stephen Wissmann.

Jinger's brood lives far away from the other Duggars, but they try to get together as often as they can.

In March, Michelle traveled to Los Angeles to meet Jinger when she gave birth to her third child.

Advertisement
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film video
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'
Jeremy Allen White recalls special meeting with Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White recalls special meeting with Bruce Springsteen
Dakota Johnson teams up with Charli XCX for project
Dakota Johnson teams up with Charli XCX for project
Kim Kardashian grows as Kanye West loses home
Kim Kardashian grows as Kanye West loses home
Fleetwood Mac set to please fans with TV show, one-off concert video
Fleetwood Mac set to please fans with TV show, one-off concert