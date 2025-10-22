Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'

Christina Applegate recalls 'tumultuous' life before fame

Christina Applegate is opening up about her life and health struggle with Multi-scoliosis.

Christina is set to release her first-ever memoir titled You with the Sad Eyes: A Memoir. The Dead to Me star details her "tumultuous" life prior to stardom in the “legendary Laurel Canyon scene of the 1970s and 80s.” It will follow her rise to fame with Married... with Children, and the rest of her career as a comedian and actress.

Applegate also opens up about "painful moments the public didn't see — abuse, abandonment, insecurities, self-doubt, body dysmorphia, assault."

"I wrote this because I truly believe that books can make people feel less alone. I promise, You with the Sad Eyes won't be some big violin scratching for my life. But it will be real," Applegate says in a statement.

"It will be filled with the ups and downs, the humor and grief of life. So here I am. Real me. Lots to say," she added.

After her MS diagnosis in 2021, "all the things I thought were important shifted," and the actress "was forced to slow down." That’s when she began to pen her memoir.

"For a long time, it felt impossible to find the meaning in everything I’ve been through, but for the first time in my life, I’ve been able to stop and reflect. I’ve packed a lot into these 50-something years. It’s scary — not gonna lie — to finally decide to tell it all," Christina Applegate explained.