DC boss rules out copying Marvel formula

James Gunn says Darkseid will not appear in the DCU

In DC, Darkseid is billed as the top villain, but his entry in the new franchise will not happen, says the studio's co-head, James Gunn.



He explains his reasoning for not including the antagonist in an interview with New Rockstars, sharing that the Lord of Apokolips has a similarity with Marvel's foe Thanos.

"Aspects of Darkseid and Thanos are obviously very similar," he adds. "They look very similar, and because of that I think that to give you probably more of an answer than you expected, using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing, for a lot of reasons."

Darkseid

"Because Zack did it so cool in his way and because of Thanos and Marvel," the filmmaker says, referring to Zack Snyder, who previously made the DCEU movies.

Earlier, James shed light on his plans for the forthcoming part of Superman. "Man of Tomorrow was an idea I've had for a long time. I think I know the next few I'm directing, so I already know, frankly."

"Because it's a part of the plan of the DCU, there is one big story. On the one hand, I want everything to be okay to watch by itself," he concluded.