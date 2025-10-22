 
Geo News

DC boss rules out copying Marvel formula

One of DC's heads, James Gunn, shares his thoughts on comics' top villain, Darkseid

By
Hassan Sohail
|

October 22, 2025

James Gunn says Darkseid will not appear in the DCU

In DC, Darkseid is billed as the top villain, but his entry in the new franchise will not happen, says the studio's co-head, James Gunn.

He explains his reasoning for not including the antagonist in an interview with New Rockstars, sharing that the Lord of Apokolips has a similarity with Marvel's foe Thanos.

Advertisement

"Aspects of Darkseid and Thanos are obviously very similar," he adds. "They look very similar, and because of that I think that to give you probably more of an answer than you expected, using Darkseid as the big bad right now is not necessarily the thing, for a lot of reasons."

Darkseid
Darkseid 

"Because Zack did it so cool in his way and because of Thanos and Marvel," the filmmaker says, referring to Zack Snyder, who previously made the DCEU movies.

Earlier, James shed light on his plans for the forthcoming part of Superman. "Man of Tomorrow was an idea I've had for a long time. I think I know the next few I'm directing, so I already know, frankly."

"Because it's a part of the plan of the DCU, there is one big story. On the one hand, I want everything to be okay to watch by itself," he concluded.

Advertisement
Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'
Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'
'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death
'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success
Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film video
Emma Stone 'Bugonia' fans go the extra mile for the film
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Taylor Swift set to mark another major milestone
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Denise Welch gives honest verdict on Charli XCX, George Daniel's wedding
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'
Emma Stone reveals one thing she's super proud about regarding 'Bugonia'