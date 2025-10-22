Victoria Beckham gets honest about big shock in marriage

Victoria Beckham hails her bond with David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham have been married nearly three decades. But during their marriage, a shocking controversy happened.



Rebecca Loos, a former assistant of his, claimed she had an affair with him, though the ex-footballer strongly denied this.

Without directly referring to this incident, Victoria, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, says, “We've had so much thrown at us. We were talking about it because we've recently celebrated our 26th wedding anniversary—and, by the way, people said it wouldn't work—26 years.”

“We've had so much thrown at us, and we've always just been there together and just ridden the storm. Ridden the damn storm," she notes.

David, on his part, also opened up about ups and downs in their quarter century of marriage in the 2023 docuseries Beckham.

"I don't know how we got through it, in all honesty," he shared. "Victoria's everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult. But, we're fighters."

"And at that time, we needed to fight for each other; we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for.'"

David and Victoria tied the knot in 1999. They share four kids.