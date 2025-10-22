Charlie Puth opens up about expecting first baby with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth discusses expecting baby with wife Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth is getting candid about expecting his first baby with wife Brooke Sansone.

Charlie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s Tuesday episode and talked about his new Changes music video. In the video, he rubbed his wife’s pregnant belly.

When Fallon asked about the scene from the video, the Attention hitmaker said, "I'm gonna be a dad," he said, before quickly adding, "I was told not to reveal the gender."

A press release for the Changes music video said that it "reflects on 'Changes' both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone."

"I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at," Puth told Fallon.

He then revealed his plans to make sure the baby is into music.

"I feel like I'm going to do what my mom did for me," he said. "My mom used to put the headphones — it was the '90s, so the headphones were big — just put them on her tummy. I think I listened to James Taylor and Luther Vandross, and I got a wide array of music. So I'll do the same thing, whether Brooke likes it or not."

Charlie Puth grew up with Brooke and the couple tied the knot in September 7, 2024.