 
Geo News

Charlie Puth opens up about expecting first baby with Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone got married in September 2024

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 22, 2025

Charlie Puth discusses expecting baby with wife Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth is getting candid about expecting his first baby with wife Brooke Sansone.

Charlie appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’s Tuesday episode and talked about his new Changes music video. In the video, he rubbed his wife’s pregnant belly.

Advertisement

When Fallon asked about the scene from the video, the Attention hitmaker said, "I'm gonna be a dad," he said, before quickly adding, "I was told not to reveal the gender."

A press release for the Changes music video said that it "reflects on 'Changes' both personal and professional with a sweet cameo from his real life wife Brooke Sansone."

"I hope baby likes music because it's the only thing I'm good at," Puth told Fallon.

He then revealed his plans to make sure the baby is into music.

"I feel like I'm going to do what my mom did for me," he said. "My mom used to put the headphones — it was the '90s, so the headphones were big — just put them on her tummy. I think I listened to James Taylor and Luther Vandross, and I got a wide array of music. So I'll do the same thing, whether Brooke likes it or not."

Charlie Puth grew up with Brooke and the couple tied the knot in September 7, 2024.

Advertisement
DC boss rules out copying Marvel formula video
DC boss rules out copying Marvel formula
Mariska Hargitay could've replaced THIS 'Friends' actress
Mariska Hargitay could've replaced THIS 'Friends' actress
Hilaria Baldwin branded 'desperate' post 'DWTS' elimination: Source
Hilaria Baldwin branded 'desperate' post 'DWTS' elimination: Source
Cheryl Hines considered Robert F. Kennedy Jr. divorce: Source
Cheryl Hines considered Robert F. Kennedy Jr. divorce: Source
Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'
Christina Applegate opens up about suffering 'abuse' and assault'
'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death
'Hit me hard': Friend on Liam Payne's death
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Jill, Jinger Duggar reunite with mom Michelle after years
Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success
Keith Urban talked about rare approach to measuring success