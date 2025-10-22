Kylie Jenner opens up about tragic loss in heartfelt message

Kylie Jenner says goodbye to ‘sweet Normyyyy’ in tearful post

Kylie Jenner is mourning the loss of her "sweet" pet dog, Norman.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to announce the tragic loss of her Italian Greyhound dog, "Normyyyy."

Advertisement

In the post Kylie penned down a touching note for the dog along with several snaps of Norman throughout the years.

"In Loving Memory of My Sweet Norman," Kylie began. "I still remember the day I brought you home. I had never loved anything so much. I always wanted an Italian Greyhound growing up, but my mommy never let me have one. Then, right after I turned 17, I got you for Christmas, and it was the best gift I could have ever received."

Expressing her love for Norman, she wrote, "Normy, you filled my life and so many others with pure joy. Almost 13 years old, and yet I know I’ll remember you far longer than the time we got to share. I wish I wasn’t writing this post. I knew you were getting older, and I tried to prepare myself, but it’s hard losing you norm."

The Kardashians star noted that she is happy that her kids, Stormi and Aire, got to meet her "sweet Normyyyy."

She concluded her emotional tribute with, "My heart aches for you. Rest in peace, my precious Normandle. I love you forever."

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie got her beloved pet on her 17th birthday.