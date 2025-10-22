Demi Lovato pushes back on major claim

Demi Lovato slams 'no song of the summer' claim

There is a claim circulating that there was no song of the summer of 2025. Demi Lovato, however, did not agree with this.



In a chat with Las Culturistas, she refers to her track to counter this claim, “What are you talking about? Not only did I release ‘Fast’, but there are so many incredible songs that came out this summer."

Advertisement

In addition, Demi also gives a shout-out to her co-artists in the pop scene: "All the pop girlies are having their moments. You’ve got ADÉLA, who I stan so hard."

She notes, "You’ve got Gaga, Sabrina, Tate McRae, Kesha, Kim Petras, and PinkPantheress – all of these incredible artists – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg."

"I could keep going. Everyone has brain rot and can’t think past the 30-second TikTok mark, which I can relate to… stream ‘Fast’,” Demi notes.

It's worth noting Demi recently dropped her latest album, It's Not That Deep.